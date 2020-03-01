Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 424.37%.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

