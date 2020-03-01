Craig Hallum Increases NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $10.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

NPTN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 2,285,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.71.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

