Credit Suisse Group Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $92.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.95.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,345,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.