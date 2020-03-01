Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 8.1%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.45, 1,636,712 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,136,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

