Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 298,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 828,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

