Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

CWK stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $18.19. 3,279,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,819.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.