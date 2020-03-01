Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE DELL traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,435. Dell has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell by 6,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

