Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of DELL traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,589,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,435. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 in the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,177 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

