Dell (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Dell (NYSE:DELL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell updated its FY21 guidance to 5.90-6.60 EPS.

Shares of Dell stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $40.46. 8,589,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Earnings History for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

