Deutsche Bank Boosts J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $110.00

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.99. 1,571,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.