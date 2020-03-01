EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

ECC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,951. The stock has a market cap of $316.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.12 and a beta of 0.57. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

