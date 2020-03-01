Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.32-$4.62 EPS.
EIX traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 5,410,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,326. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
