Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 792,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,156. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

