EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $17.36. 3,377,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 181.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

