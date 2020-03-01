Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $287.00 at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

RE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $13.93 on Friday, reaching $247.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $210.13 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.89) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

