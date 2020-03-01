Exore Resources Ltd (ASX:ERX) Insider Buys A$17,935.67 in Stock

Exore Resources Ltd (ASX:ERX) insider Travis Schwertfeger purchased 289,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,935.67 ($12,720.33).

Exore Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.11 ($0.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.

Exore Resources Company Profile

Exore Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a portfolio of exploration leases covering 126 square kilometers prospective area for spodumene lithium mineralization, including the Spodumenberget project, the Hamrånge project, and the Räggen project situated in Sweden.

