Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE:RACE traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $157.75. 1,079,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.