FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.
FLIR traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,786. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after buying an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
