FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

FLIR traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,786. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after buying an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

