FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.
NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. 3,544,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $59.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.