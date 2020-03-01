FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. 3,544,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

