Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 39.28%. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.10. 236,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.