Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.08. 1,349,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,425. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

