Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 545,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. AXA bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 70,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

