Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $9.50 at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Funko by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.