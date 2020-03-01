Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $9.50 at DA Davidson

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Funko by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit