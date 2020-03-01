Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million.

Shares of GCAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -25.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

