Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price rose 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, approximately 338,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 123,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

GLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

