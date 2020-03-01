GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

GSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,110. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 311.92.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

