Guggenheim Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $93.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.95.

SQ stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 23,345,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $85,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Square by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

