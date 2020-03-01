Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.
HMLP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
HMLP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 254,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Hoegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
