Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

HMLP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

HMLP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 254,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

