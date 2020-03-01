Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

