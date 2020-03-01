Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

HII stock traded down $9.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.53. 1,068,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,408. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

