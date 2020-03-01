Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 8.1%

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 362,054 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 254,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

