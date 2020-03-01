Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,666,934.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $331,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

IIPR traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. 939,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.91. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

