Insider Buying: Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Insider Purchases A$33,338.70 in Stock

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) insider Stephen Hill bought 21,790 shares of Globe International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$33,338.70 ($23,644.47).

The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.59. Globe International Limited has a twelve month low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of A$2.29 ($1.62).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Globe International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Dwindle, Almost, Enjoi, Blind, Darkstar, Tensor, Dusters, and Impala Skates.

