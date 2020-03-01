Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.86, approximately 1,637,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 858,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,487,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 97,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

