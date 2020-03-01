Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 256,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,529,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.