JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $146.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.04.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

