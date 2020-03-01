KeyCorp Boosts Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target to $27.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

