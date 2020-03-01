Koppers (NYSE:KOP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.73% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE KOP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. 363,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Koppers has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 190,356 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 41,847.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 99,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

