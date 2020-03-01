Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading 9.4% Higher

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.86, 363,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 145,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $413.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

