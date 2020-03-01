Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading 9.4% Higher

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.86, 363,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 145,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $413.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.