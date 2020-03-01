LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $150.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.
LHC Group stock traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.46. 691,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,658. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $159.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.