LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $150.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.46. 691,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,658. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.