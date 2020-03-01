Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.89. 1,975,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.