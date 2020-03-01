LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 7.7% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95, 331,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 179,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8,618.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.