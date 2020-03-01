Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 2,903.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

