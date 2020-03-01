Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $118.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

