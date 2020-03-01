Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 125.35% from the stock’s current price.

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 165,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

