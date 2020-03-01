MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 17,698,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,751. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

