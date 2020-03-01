Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.29, approximately 5,410,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,478,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $587.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

