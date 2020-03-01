Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.29, approximately 5,410,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,478,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
MIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $587.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
