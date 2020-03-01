Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middleby stands to gain from strength in the Viking business, efforts to broaden the product portfolio, improving selling techniques and focus on growth markets in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions, the last two being RAM Fry Dispensers and Synesso buyouts, will likely prove beneficial. In fourth-quarter 2019, Middleby’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 16.3% and 3.2%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, sales grew 4.1% on gains from acquired assets. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the coronavirus outbreak might adversely impact its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group in the first half of 2020. Also, weakness in spending by restaurant chains might be dragging for the segment. It also faces headwinds from rising costs, forex woes and high debts.”

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. 665,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,894. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. Middleby has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.