Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 8% Higher

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, 2,388,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,220,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.