Morgan Stanley Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 1,802,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,574. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

