Morgan Stanley Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.
NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 1,802,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,574. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.
In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.